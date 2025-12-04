Weather Forecast: Heavy mountain snow starts tonight

MISSOULA — We're moving into a very active weather pattern today with this lasting through the weekend.

Valleys:

Temperatures will be the key for initial precipitation. Snow or a rain/snow mix will start Thursday with precipitation types going from snow, then rain, then rain/snow, then back to snow.

Thursday night into Friday morning snow, rain/snow, freezing rain and sleet will be possible leading to some icy driving conditions. Snow amounts of a trace-to-2" will be possible for certain valleys that can remain cold tonight into Friday morning.

Snow or a wintry mix will continue Friday into the weekend for all valley locations with icy roads expected during the overnight hours.

Mountains:

Precipitation in the mountains is more straight forward with heavy snow expected in the mountains through the weekend. For those with travel plans over mountain passes be prepared for difficult travel along with slippery and snow covered roads.

Taking a quick look at next week, mountains will continue to see snow, however, passes may begin to even see a rain/snow mix as warmer air moves in. Valleys will primarily see precipitation fall as rain Monday and Tuesday with highs in the low to mid 40s.