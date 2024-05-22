Weather Forecast: Heavy mountain snow tonight

Heavy mountain snow tonight as a strong low pressure and cold front impacts the northern Rockies.

Widespread valley rain will continue this afternoon and evening with highs today in the 50s.

Snow levels will quickly drop tonight into Thursday morning. Even though we are in late May, winter driving conditions will set up during this time frame.

The heaviest snow will fall in southwest Montana. Lost Trail, Homstake and MacDonald passes could see 8"-to-12" of snow by Thursday morning. Georgetown Lake could also receive around 8"-to-14".

Mountain passes such as Lolo and Rogers could see 3"-to-6" of snow by Thursday morning.

1"-to-3" will be possible for Marias Pass with 1" or less over Lookout Pass.

Valleys will generally see widespread steady rain Wednesday night and Thursday. However, it will be cold enough that light snow could fall in parts of the Bitterroot Valley early Thursday morning.

Rain and snow will come to an end Thursday morning then return to Northwest Montana by the afternoon. Scattered thunderstorms will also be possible for northwest Montana during the afternoon and evening on Thursday.

Scattered showers will continue Friday into the weekend with highs remaining in the 50s and 60s.

Taking a quick look at next week, high pressure will build and strengthen leading to a very warm and dry weather pattern. In fact, highs look to be in the upper 70s and 80s by next Tuesday.