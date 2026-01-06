Weather Forecast: Heavy mountain snow tonight and Wednesday morning

MISSOULA — We start the day dry around western Montana with precipitation returning this afternoon and evening.

Our next weather system will bring heavy snow tonight and Wednesday morning to the the mountains in NW Montana, primarily for locations along the MT/ID border and the Glacier Region. Lookout Pass will be hit the hardest with 12"-to-18" of snow possible by Wednesday morning, Marias Pass could see 6"-to-10" of snow during this same time frame.

Valleys across northwest Montana will see snow or a rain/snow mix. Only minor impacts are expected in the lower elevations with 1/2"-to-3" possible through Wednesday morning.

Thursday will see the coolest day of the week with highs in the upper 20s to low 30s along with some light off and on snow showers.

Looking at Friday into the weekend, high pressure will make a returns bringing another round of valley inversions and fog Saturday and Sunday.