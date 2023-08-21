Weather Forecast: Heavy rain prompts Flood Watch for some areas

MISSOULA - Tropical Storm Hilary is bringing rain, fog, and humidity to Western Montana today.

Images from road cameras along interstates and state highways show the moisture across the region.

For some, the rain has been consistent and heavy.

Now, the rain bands look to move to Northwest Montana, where a Flood Watch has been issued.

Areas such as Thompson Falls, Going-to-the-Sun Road, and several burn scar areas are included in this watch that expires tonight.

Today is the best chance for rain to help our fires.

By tomorrow, showers will be scattered and potentially produce more thunderstorm activity in the afternoon.

Keep an eye out for weather alerts through the evening and keep that umbrella handy!