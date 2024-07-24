Weather Forecast: High fire danger due to thunderstorms

MISSOULA — Expect another hot day Wednesday with highs in the 90s and low 100s. By late afternoon and continuing into the evening thunderstorms will begin to develop across the Northern Rockies.

These thunderstorms will be capable of producing significant lightning along with strong winds. Some wind gusts could reach 50-60 mph.

New fire starts or rapid growth of existing fires will be possible under these conditions.

Temperatures will be much cooler Thursday with highs ranging from the low 80s in northwest Montana to the low 90s in southwest Montana. Unfortunately, fire danger will remain elevated as gusty winds will continue through the day.

Temperatures remain cooler Friday into the weekend with highs in the low to upper 80s.