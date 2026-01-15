Weather Forecast: High pressure and inversions not going anywhere

MISSOULA — Widespread freezing fog returned overnight, this may create slick spots on roads for the morning commute. Probably a good idea to allow some extra travel has you head out the door this morning.

Satellite imagery shows low clouds and fog stretching from Missoula into northwest Montana. Like yesterday, areas that see plenty of sunshine will warm into the mid-40s to low 50s. Valleys where fog remains trapped will likely stay in the 30s.

This pattern looks to continue through the middle part of next week.