MISSOULA — High pressure is building, and this will lead to the development of valley inversions through Wednesday of this week.

Highs are expected to be in the upper 30s to mid 40s Tuesday and Wednesday, however, those that see fog and inversions linger will remain much cooler.

A series of systems from the Pacific Ocean will begin to impact the northern Rockies Thursday and continue into the weekend.

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Tuesday AM Weather 11-24-2026

Precipitation will fall as rain or a rain/snow mix for valleys on Thanksgiving with snow in the mountains. If you have plans to do some traveling on Thanksgiving, be prepared for snow over those passes, especially along the MT/ID border.

Temperatures will warm leading to valley rain and mountain snow Friday. Expect highs in the low to mid 40s Friday.

Taking a look at the weekend, valley rain/snow along with mountain snow will continue Saturday and Sunday. Expect highs to remain in the upper 30s to low 40s through the weekend.