Weather Forecast: High pressure building this week

MISSOULA — High pressure builds this week with steadily warming temperatures into the weekend.

Each day will be roughly the same with morning fog followed by sunny and warm afternoons.

Highs today top out in the 50s, we'll see some 60s Wednesday and Thursday then mid to upper 60s and even a few low 70s Friday and Saturday.

Models show this ridge of high pressure starting to break down by Sunday with another round of cool temperatures along with rain and mountain snow returning by Monday or Tuesday of next week.