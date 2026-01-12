Weather Forecast: High pressure builds through the week

MISSOULA — A weak weather system is riding up and over the ridge of high pressure building out west. This system will bring the chance for very light mountain snow and a wintry mix to the valleys of northwest Montana Monday morning.

The biggest impacts here would be for those who see freezing rain develop. Some icy spots will be possible for that morning commute across northwest Montana.

Once this passes a strong high pressure ridge will be in place through the week.

Highs will range between the low and upper 40s Monday - Wednesday. By Thursday, inversions are expected to increase which will lead to cooler air along with valley fog to set up in the valleys. This set up will continue into the weekend with valley inversions strengthening each day.