Weather Forecast: High pressure builds to end the week

MISSOULA — Some fog will be possible this morning for valleys, once this clears we'll see a lot of sunshine today with highs in the 50s to low 60s.

The warmest days of the week come Friday and Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 60s and even a few low 70s.

Winds are expected to pick up Saturday afternoon and evening as a cold front approaches the region. Expect wind gusts around 25-35 mph Saturday afternoon.

The ridge of high pressure will break down behind this cold front on Sunday. Expect cooler air to start next week with highs back in the 50s and a few isolated rain showers Tuesday.