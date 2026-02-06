Weather Forecast: High pressure through Saturday, rain showers Sunday

MISSOULA — High pressure remains in place through Saturday with records highs again possible each day.

Expect patchy fog in the mornings with clearing and sunshine into the afternoon.

We're looking at a change Sunday as a cold front moves through the region. This will bring snow showers to the mountains with rain in the valleys. Highs will be in the 40s Sunday.

Showers continue overnight Sunday into Monday with winter driving conditions possible over areas passes. Valleys will see little to no impacts with precipitation falling mostly as rain or a rain/snow mix.

Once this moves through expect dry and cooler weather for the middle and end of next week with highs topping out in the upper 30s to low 40s.