Weather Forecast: Hot and breezy Monday, rain and cooler temperatures Tuesday

MISSOULA — Temperatures will top out in the 80s to low 90s Monday with smoky and hazy skies sticking around.

By the afternoon, the ridge of high pressure will begin to break down as a low pressure system and cold front approaches the region. As the ridge breaks down breezy winds will develop with gusts around 20-30 mph possible. These winds will also help clear out much of the smoke.

The previously mentioned low pressure and cold front will bring big changes to our weather Tuesday and Wednesday. Widespread rain is likely across western Montana both days. The current forecast gives the mountains and valleys along the Continental Divide up to 1.00 inch or more of rain during this event, with the valleys further west anywhere from 0.25" to 0.75" inches of rain.

Cooler temperatures will also move in with the rain. Highs on Tuesday are expected to top out in the 70s with highs on Wednesday only in the 50s and 60s!

Temperatures remain below average through the rest of the week with high temperatures generally topping out in the 70s. Another system looks possible for Friday and Saturday bringing another round of rain showers to the northern Rockies.