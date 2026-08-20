Weather Forecast: Hot and hazy to end the week

MISSOULA — High pressure builds leading to hot and dry weather for the rest of the week.

Highs today and Friday top out in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

A cold front approaches Friday night bringing the chance for some overnight storms into Saturday morning.

As the front moves through, another round of showers and storms will be possible Saturday afternoon and evening. Temperatures cool a bit for the weekend with highs in the mid to upper 80s Saturday and upper 70s to low 80s Sunday.

Taking a quick look at next week, most models show another ridge building with highs in the mid to upper 80s to start the week.