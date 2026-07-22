Weather Forecast: Hot, hazy and Isolated storms

MISSOULA — Temperatures heat up Wednesday and Thursday with highs well into the 90s. Hazy skies continue along with the chance for a few isolated thunderstorms by the afternoon and evening. These storms will be most likely south of I-90. Some storms could bring heavy rain fall as they slowly pass through.

High pressure builds Friday into the weekend leading to hot and dry conditions. Models are also showing winds picking up with the strongest winds coming on Saturday. Gusts of 25-35 mph along with hot temperatures will lead to elevated fire danger through the weekend.

This increase in westerly winds could also lead to more widespread smoke from fires burning in Washington and Oregon.

Hot and hazy conditions continue into next week with highs remaining in the upper 80s to mid 90s.