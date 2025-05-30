Weather Forecast: Hot Saturday, cooler Sunday

MISSOULA — We are looking at a beautiful day for your Friday.

Highs are in the 70s to low 80s with abundant sunshine overhead.

The hottest temperatures of the year are expected on Saturday, with temperatures in the upper 80s to mid-90s.

The one thing that could offer some relief, more cloud cover is expected Saturday, giving us some breaks from the sun.

Still, though temperatures will be running 20°-to-25° above normal for this time of year.

A cold front moves through Sunday bringing an end the the extreme heat.

Highs will be back in the 70s Sunday, then fall into the 60s Monday and Tuesday of next week.

