Weather Forecast: Hot temperatures Thursday

MISSOULA — Thursday will be a warm day around the region with highs running well into the 80s and even a few low 90s. Thursday is shaping up to be mostly dry with thunderstorms not moving in until tonight.

For this evening, locations further west along the MT/ID border will have the best chance to see these storms develop. Some storms could be strong with gusty winds, heavy rain and hail.

A cold front approaches Friday bringing more widespread showers and storms by the afternoon. Once again any one of these storms that develop could become strong. Highs Friday top out in the 70s to low 80s.

Behind the cold front cool and showery weather sets up for the weekend. Highs top out in the 50s to low 60s Saturday and Sunday. Expect off and on rain showers through the weekend.