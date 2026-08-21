Weather Forecast: Hot today, thunderstorms Saturday

MISSOULA — Another hot day Friday with some smoke and haze along with highs in the low to mid 90s.

A rapidly growing wildfire near Happys Inn is pushing a plume of smoke to the east and northeast which may create reductions in visibility and air quality through the day today especially in the Flathead Valley and Glacier National Park.

A low pressure system brings thunderstorm chances back to western Montana tonight and Saturday. Some storms could produce strong winds and hail. Highs remain warm Saturday topping out in the 80s to low 90s.

A cold front cools temperatures Sunday into the 70s and low 80s. However, breezy winds will lead to elevated fire danger on Sunday as well.

Taking a quick look at next week, high pressure returns to the forecast with sunny, dry and warm conditions as highs top out in the mid 80s to low 90s.