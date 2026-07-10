Weather Forecast: Hot weather Friday into the weekend

MISSOULA — Hottest temperatures so far this season set up Friday and Saturday. Highs will mostly by in the low to mid 90s both days with sunny skies overhead.

We are watching for a few isolated thunderstorms to pop up tonight and early Saturday morning, but for the most part we'll remain dry.

An increase in moisture Sunday brings more cloud cover to the region. With this temperatures will be running slightly cooler topping out in the mid 80s to low 90s with mostly to partly cloudy skies.

This increase in moisture will introduce thunderstorms back to the forecast to start next week. These will be most widespread along and south of I-90. High temperatures remain in the 80s to low 90s into next week.