Weather Forecast: Hot with a few storms Labor Day

MISSOULA - We are looking at a hot and hazy Labor Day ahead of us. Temperatures will be running 10 to 15 degrees above normal, topping out in the upper 80s to upper 90s.

It won't be widespread; however, the combination of heat and humidity, along with a passing weak disturbance, will create enough instability for isolated thunderstorms to develop.

Hot with a few storms Labor Day

The highest chances for these late afternoon and evening storms will be across northwest Montana, particularly along the Continental Divide.

However, a stray storm cannot be ruled out elsewhere.

Hot, dry and hazy conditions remain in the forecast through Thursday with temperatures continuing to run 10 to 15 degrees above normal.

Models are showing the heat dome beginning to break down this weekend, with highs back in the 80s Saturday and 70s to low 80s Sunday.

