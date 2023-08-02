Weather Forecast: Hot with thunderstorm chances into Thursday

MISSOULA - No change to our hot and hazy weather today as highs again reach well into the 90s.

Very high fire danger is again in place due to the hot and dry conditions.

One change today will be scattered showers and thunderstorms developing in far southwest Montana.

These will be most likely east of the Bitterroot Valley (Georgetown Lake, Philipsburg, Anaconda, Butte).

An isolated storm or two may pop up in the southern Bitterroot (Hamilton and south).

Thursday will still be hot, however, slightly cooler thanks to an increase in cloud cover. Highs Thursday top out in the upper 80s to mid-90s.

Storms will once again be possible in southwest Montana east of the Bitterroot Valley.

Friday will start our weather pattern change with highs falling into the 80s.

Showers and storms will start to become more widespread with most of the Bitterroot Valley having a chance to see storms develop.

The best chance for rain continues to be Friday night into the weekend. How much rain is still uncertain as it will greatly depend on the track for a low pressure system.

However, we do have high confidence in much cooler temperatures with highs topping out mostly in the 70s Saturday and Sunday.

