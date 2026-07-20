Weather Forecast: Hot with thunderstorm chances this week

MISSOULA — Mostly dry conditions today with periods of smoke and haze from regional wildfires in Oregon and Washington will continue for your Monday. We`ll also see the first indications of monsoon moisture which will be mostly in the form of clouds, though an isolated shower is possible. Highs today top out mostly in the 80s.

Starting Tuesday, a more significant surge of monsoon moisture will arrive in the Northern Rockies. This moisture, along with an approaching low pressure will be enough for more widespread showers and scattered thunderstorms across western Montana and north-central Idaho. These thunderstorms will be capable of producing gusty winds, frequent lightning, and brief heavy rain. If you have plans for outdoor activities, plan accordingly each afternoon and evening through Thursday.

Drier and hot weather sets up Friday and continues into the weekend. Highs top out in the mid to upper 90s Friday then low to mid 90s Saturday and Sunday.