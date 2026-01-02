Weather Forecast: Icy roads this morning

MISSOULA — Precipitation will fall as either snow, rain/snow, freezing rain or sleet this morning creating icy roads for that morning commute.

Eventually precipitation turns to all rain in the valleys by late morning or early afternoon.

Saturday will be mostly dry and mild with highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Rain showers return Sunday as highs remain in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Active weather continues into next week with temperatures cooling through the week.

Highs will be in the mid to upper 30s Monday and Tuesday with scattered mountain snow along with valley rain/snow. By Thursday and Friday highs will drop into the low to mid 30s, leading to scattered snow showers for both mountains and valleys.