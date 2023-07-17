Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Weather Forecast: Incoming cold front to drop temps and bring gusty winds

FUTURE TRACK Large Picture.png
Dani Hallows
FUTURE TRACK Large Picture.png
Posted at 3:39 AM, Jul 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-17 05:39:05-04

MISSOULA — A drier cold front is moving through western Montana today, changing up some weather conditions from what was felt over the weekend.

Temperatures will drop from higher levels into 80s today and continue dropping more Tuesday.

The cold front will also bring gusty winds into the region this afternoon. Most gusts will run between 10-30 MPH, but some could reach up to 40 MPH. Boaters should expect choppy waters on Flathead Lake today.

For the most part, this cold front is dry. It isn't carrying a huge potential for convection and is lacking general moisture. However, it may produce very minor showers and thunderstorms in high elevations today. Mainly, Glacier National Park and Lost Trail Pass could see a shower or two early this morning.

As for the rest of the week, skies will remain dry and clear. Temperatures will begin to warm from the 80s back into 90s and potentially triple digit weather this weekend.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Golf over 700 holes for $119!