Weather Forecast: Inversions again Friday, rain and snow this weekend

MISSOULA - We are looking at a mix of sun and clouds for your Thursday as snow showers come to an end.

Temperatures will begin to warm up as well, however, valleys across west-central and northwest Montana may see inversions develop keeping cold air and fog trapped in the valleys.

We will see the same set up Friday with valley fog in the morning then warming into the 30s and 40s by the afternoon.

The Mission and Flathead valleys could once again see cold air remain trapped with highs only in the low 30s.

More active weather starts Friday night and continues into the weekend. However, storm systems remain light and mild.

This means light snow will be possible in the mountains and a light wintry mix of rain, rain/snow or freezing rain in the valleys.

This weather set up will continue into next week with no significant valley snow or arctic air expected for at least the next seven days.

