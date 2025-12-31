Weather Forecast: Inversions continue, wintry mix by Friday

MISSOULA — Ending the year 2025 with valley inversions and chilly temperatures. What ever plans you may have tonight, other than being cold quiet and dry weather sets up for New Year's Eve.

New Year's Day will showcase much of the same, however, more clouds are expected as our next weather system moves in Thursday night and Friday.

This system will be mild, however, cold pools locked in valleys may initially lead to a mixed bag of precipitation including freezing rain Thursday night and Friday. During this time, icy roads and black ice will be possible before precipitation changes over to all rain.

Cold pools will be gone by the weekend with highs in the low to mid 40s both Saturday and Sunday. Expect a few light mountain snow showers along with valley rain showers both days as well.