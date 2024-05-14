Weather Forecast: Isolated showers and storms Tuesday

MISSOULA — A weak cold front is bringing cooler temperatures along with a few scattered showers and storms this afternoon and evening. Highs today are mostly in the mid to upper 60s.

Temperatures will warm back up on Wednesday and Thursday as another ridge begins to build. Expect highs back in the low to mid-70s.

Another round of showers and maybe an isolated storm will return Friday into the weekend. Temperatures will be running cooler this weekend with highs in the low to mid-60s.

Looking at the long-range forecast, an overall cool and wet weather pattern will set up next week. Expect scattered rain showers each day with highs dropping into the 50s and 60s.

