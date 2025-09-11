Weather Forecast: Isolated storms again Thursday

MISSOULA — A very slow-moving low-pressure system will be wobbling east over the next few days.

The hard part about predicting this system is that it's not overly strong and thus not moving, more or less in a straight or predictable way.

The best way I can describe it is bits of energy will be breaking off of this low and moving through Western Montana off and on, through Friday.

Those who fall directly under the stronger bands could see heavy downpours, while other locations see very little to no rain.

We will see this set up through today and continue into tomorrow.

Overall, we are looking at a nice upcoming weekend with highs running mostly in the low to mid 70s along with a few isolated showers and storms.