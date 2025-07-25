Weather Forecast: Isolated storms into the weekend

MISSOULA — Sunny and warm again Friday with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

For the weekend, temperatures stay steady in the mid to upper 80s.

Confidence is growing for afternoon and evening thunderstorms to develop on both Saturday and Sunday.

These storms will primarily impact Southwest Montana. Some storms could be strong with gusty winds, heavy rain and small hail possible.

Temperatures remain in the 80s to low 90s into the start of next week.

Thunderstorm opportunities remain in the forecast into next week and once again, primarily impacting Southwest Montana.

Watch the 24/7 StormTracker Weather stream below: