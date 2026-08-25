Weather Forecast: Isolated storms over the next few days

MISSOULA — Temperatures heat up over the next few days with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s today though Thursday.

Thunderstorm chances return today and continue through Thursday as well. For today, locations south of I-90 have the best chance to see these storms. Storms move further north Wednesday and Thursday with all of western Montana having the chance to see scattered afternoon and evening storms.

A trough of low pressure sets up Friday and continues into the weekend, this will bring cooler air as highs drop into the upper 70s to mid 80s Friday then 60s and 70s for the weekend.