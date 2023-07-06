Weather Forecast: Isolated thunderstorms Thursday afternoon

MISSOULA - Isolated showers and storms will again be possible this afternoon for all of western Montana.

While most stay dry, those that see the stronger storms will experience gusty winds, brief heavy rain and small hail.

This exact same weather setup will continue Friday and Saturday with temperatures in the low to upper 80s Friday and mid-80s to low 90s Saturday.

A ridge of high pressure will strengthen Sunday and Monday bringing in some very warm temperatures.

The highs will mostly be in the upper 80s to mid 90s Sunday then low to upper 90s Monday.