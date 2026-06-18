Weather Forecast: Just a bit of weekend moisture

FRIDAY, JUNE 19TH: It's the first day of the Zootown Music Festival in Missoula and it will be a gorgeous day! Expect dry conditions with highs in the 80s under mostly sunny skies to start, but some cloud cover will move in by the afternoon.

SATURDAY, JUNE 20TH: It will continue to be mainly dry and warm through most of the valleys of western Montana. A bit of monsoonal moisture will bring light to moderate rain to southwest Montana through the day. A stray shower or two is possible as far north as Missoula, but this will not amount to much.

FATHER'S DAY: Dad is really going to like this forecast. Most areas will e dry under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Highs reach the upper 70s to low 80s. There may be a few afternoon pop-up thunderstorms in the Glacier Park area.

MONDAY, JUNE 22ND: It will be a dry and fairly warm start to the week. Highs reach the upper 70s to low 80s once again.

LONG-RANGE FORECAST: The beginning half of next week looks to remain dry, sunny, and warm. Another storm system looks to mainly impact central and eastern Montana towards the middle and end of the week.

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MONTANA WEATHER ALERTS:

NONE

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Missoula Temperature Records Tomorrow:

High: 98 (1940)

Low: 35 (2024)

AVG: 74/47

Kalispell Temperature Records Tomorrow:

High: 92 (1974)

Low: 34 (1994)

AVG: 72/44

Hamilton Temperature Records Tomorrow:

High: 95 (1974)

Low: 33 (2023)

AVG: 74/45

MTN

MTN