Weather Forecast: Labor Day Weekend

MISSOULA — Looking at a nice day today with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the 70s to low 80s.

Saturday will see temperatures again in the 70s and 80s with mostly to partly sunny skies. Some moisture could impact southwest Montana with a slight chance of a rain shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon and evening. This is most likely south of I-90.

Another cold front will approach the northern Rockies by Sunday. Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will develop on Sunday with highs in the 70s.

Behind the front, temperatures fall back into the 60s and 70s for Labor Day with scattered rain showers sticking around as well.