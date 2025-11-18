Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather Forecast: Light rain again Tuesday

MISSOULA — Looking at some light rain around western Montana this morning with most of that falling in northwest Montana. Once this stops, we'll get a little clearing by the afternoon with highs in the 40s to low 50s.

High pressure sets up with a dry weather pattern Wednesday through Friday. However, with this clearing valley fog will be possible each morning and could linger into late morning or early afternoon.

A few showers return for the weekend, however, nothing significant is expected with highs remaining in the 40s to low 50s.

It's still a ways out, however, taking a quick look at the extended forecast. Models are hinting at a pattern change the week of Thanksgiving opening the door for colder temperatures and snow.

Right now, no specific details on anything occurring, just a heads up that the pattern does look favorable for snow. More details in the coming days.

