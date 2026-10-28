Weather Forecast: Light rain and snow continues Wednesday

MISSOULA — A similar weather set up to yesterday continues today with light valley rain and mountain snow along with highs in the 40s.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for the East Glacier region including Marias Pass from 3 pm this afternoon to 6 am Thursday. If you have plans to travel over Marias Pass this afternoon and evening be prepared for some snow with 2"-to-4" possible.

Lewis

Showers come to an end Thursday and Friday with highs in the 40 Thursday then upper 40s to low 50s Friday.

Taking a quick look at the weekend, Saturday is shaping up to be dry with highs in the 40s to low 50s. Models then show our next system bringing valley rain and mountain snow back by Sunday.