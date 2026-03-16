Weather Forecast: Light rain and snow Monday

MISSOULA — Snow will move into the forecast this morning bring accumulating snow to some of our valleys. A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for west-central and southwest Montana including the Missoula and Bitterroot Valleys through noon today. Snow covered and slippery roads will be possible for that morning commute.

By the afternoon as temperatures warm, snow will mix with rain in the valleys as the mountains continue to see snow.

Starting tomorrow, we are looking at a pattern change as temperatures will quickly begin to warm. Highs will be in the 50s Tuesday with 60s moving in Wednesday - Friday. In fact, highs could reach the low 70s for the Bitterroot Valley both Thursday and Friday.

During this time, we won't be completely dry, as light rain will be possible especially across northwest Montana through the week.