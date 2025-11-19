Weather Forecast: Light rain in SW Montana Wednesday

MISSOULA — High pressure moves in from north to south today meaning northwest Montana will see mostly sunny skies while areas further south see more clouds and even a little rain during the morning time.

High pressure will lead to dry weather Thursday and Friday with highs mostly in the 40s. With this, valley fog will be possible each morning and could linger into late morning or early afternoon.

A few showers return for the weekend; however, nothing significant is expected with highs remaining in the 40s to low 50s.

It's still a ways out, but taking a quick look at the extended forecast. Models are hinting at a pattern change the week of Thanksgiving, opening the door for colder temperatures and snow.

Right now, no specific details on anything occurring, just a heads up that the pattern does look favorable for colder temperatures and potentially snow. More details in the coming days.