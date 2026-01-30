Weather Forecast: Light rain/snow Friday, dry and mild for the weekend

MISSOULA — Looking at another day with cloudy skies along with some light mountain snow and a wintry mix in the valleys. Again this will be very light, however, some areas could see some light freezing rain to start the morning. Highs top out in the low to mid 40s for your Friday.

Taking a quick look at the weekend, high pressure will strengthen, leading to a dry and mild weekend with highs in the 40s to even a few low 50s.

This weather setup will continue into the first week of February with highs remaining well above normal for this time of year.