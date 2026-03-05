Weather Forecast: Light rain/snow Thursday morning

MISSOULA — Light rain and snow showers stick around Thursday morning before clearing a bit for the afternoon.

The biggest impacts will be for those traveling over mountain passes specifically, Lolo, Lost Trail, MacDonald and Homestake Passes with snow covered and slippery roads possible this morning.

Friday into the weekend will feature several weak weather systems bringing the occasional light snow shower to the mountains and rain to the valleys. Temperatures will also slowly warm through the weekend with highs back in the low to mid 50s by Sunday.

We're watching the potential for a more impact full storm Monday and Tuesday of next week.

A cold front will bring a mix of rain and snow to the valleys on Monday then the chance for snow showers behind the front on Tuesday.

Along with the rain and snow gusty winds could accompany the cold front with gusts between 30-40 mph with even some 50 mph gusts possible as well.

We'll continue to monitor this and bring updates over the next several days.