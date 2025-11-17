Weather Forecast: Light rain to start the week

MISSOULA — A weak weather systems will bring light mountain snow along with valley rain Monday and Tuesday.

Both days, the most widespread rain will fall across northwest Montana as high temperatures top out in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Drier weather sets up Wednesday through Friday as temperatures remain above normal for this time of year remaining mostly in the 40s.

Taking a quick look at the weekend some valley rain and mountain snow looks to make a return to the forecast, however, no major systems are expected with precipitation remaining light and scattered.