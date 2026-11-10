Weather Forecast: Light rain Tuesday morning

MISSOULA — Light rain showers Tuesday morning with a little snow in the mountains. By the afternoon expect mostly to partly cloudy skies with a few light showers lingering across northwest Montana. Highs today top out in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

High pressure strengthens for the middle of the week leading to another round of valley inversions and fog. Temperatures Wednesday through Friday will be highly dependent on these inversions. Those that stay stuck in the fog will see much cooler weather while those that break free will see highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Models show the ridge breaking down by the weekend opening the door for some rain showers to return. Temperatures look to top out this weekend in the mid to upper 40s.