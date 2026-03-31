Weather Forecast: Strong Spring storm Thursday

MISSOULA — Warming temperatures along with scattered showers primarily for locations south of I-90 today and tomorrow. Highs will be in the upper 40s to low 50s today then low to mid 50s Wednesday.

We are looking at a strong Spring storm moving in Thursday with heavy snow in the mountains along with a mix of rain or rain/snow in the valleys.

If you have plans to travel Thursday expect winter driving conditions over those mountain passes with the heaviest snow falling in the mountains along the divide. Marias, Rogers, MacDonald and Homestake Passes could all see 7"-to-14" through the day Thursday.

After this we quickly dry things out and warm up for the weekend with highs back in the 50s Saturday and 60s by Sunday.