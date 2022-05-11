Weather Forecast: Light showers linger Wednesday

MISSOULA — Expect sunshine and cold temperatures Wednesday morning with lows again in the 20s to low 30s. Clouds will increase by late morning and afternoon with a few light mountain snow showers and valley rain showers once again possible for southwest Montana.

Temperatures will be slightly warmer Thursday with sunshine during the morning. Clouds will again increase by the afternoon in front of our next weather system.

A cold front will bring light mountain snow and a better chance for valley rain or rain/snow Thursday night into Friday morning. Expect chilly temperatures and gusty winds Friday with highs only in the 40s to low 50s.

Temperatures will be a bit warmer Saturday, however, models are trending to more rain showers developing. These will be most likely Saturday morning with mostly cloudy Skies by the afternoon.

The warm up we have been talking about this week remains on track for Sunday and Monday, however, it does look brief. Highs will be in the upper 60s to even 70s on Sunday and Monday before a return to cool and showery weather moves in by the middle of the week.