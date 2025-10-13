Weather Forecast: Light snow and cooler Monday

MISSOULA — Scattered snow showers are falling this morning primarily for areas in west-central and southwest Montana. A few light snow or rain/snow showers will continue on and off through your Monday with highs only in the 40s.

Breezy winds will continue through the day as well with gusts around 20-25 mph.

Skies clear tonight leading to a cold start to the day Tuesday with lows in the 20s. We'll then see mostly sunny skies Tuesday afternoon with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Our next weather system will bring some mountain snow and valley rain back by Wednesday. A low pressure will track from south to north bringing the most widespread precipitation to locations along and south of the I-90 corridor.

We'll remain under a somewhat active pattern with highs in the low to mid 50s along with a few scattered showers Thursday into Friday.