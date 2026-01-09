Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather Forecast: Light snow Friday, high pressure for the weekend

MISSOULA — Light snow sticks around today mostly favoring mountain passes along the Montana/Idaho border and the Glacier Region.

Other than a few light snow showers in the valleys, most areas generally stay dry with highs in the 30s.

High pressure builds for the weekend with inversions again setting up.

Those that break free of the inversions will see highs in the 40s while other areas may only remain in the 20s.

Models showers high pressure strengthening next week with highs in the mid to upper 40s by Tuesday and Wednesday.

