Weather Forecast: Light snow in Southwest Montana Friday night

MISSOULA — Mostly dry and chilly for our Friday afternoon with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Starting late afternoon and evening, a low pressure will bring another round of valley rain and snow and mountain snow. This will primarily impact far southwest Montana impacting areas south and east of Hamilton.

Snow amounts of 1"-to-4" will be possible around Lost Trail Pass, MacDonald Pass and Georgetown Lake. Snow of 1"-to-2" could fall in Phillipsburg with very little to no impacts expected in the lower valleys.

After a dry day on Saturday, our next system moves in Sunday afternoon and continues into Monday morning. This one will bring the best chance for decent mountain snow. Early amounts show 5"-to-10" of snow possible overpasses along the Montana/Idaho border and Marias Pass.

Light snow will also be possible in valleys Sunday night into Monday morning. Right now, no major impacts are expected. We'll bring updates on this moving forward into the weekend.

