Weather Forecast: Light snow into the weekend

MISSOULA — A few weak weather disturbances will move through tonight bringing some light snow or flurries to both mountains and valleys tonight through Friday morning. These showers look to be most likely for areas north of I-90.

A stronger weather system, however, still not that impressive moves in for the weekend with mountain snow and valley snow or rain/snow.

It looks like the best chance for valleys to pick up some light snow will be Saturday night into Sunday morning with ½"-to-1" possible, primarily for Northwest Montana.

Mountains along the Montana/Idaho border and Glacier Region could pick up around 3"-to-7" of snow Saturday into Sunday.

This pattern stays pretty consistent moving into Monday and Tuesday. No major systems but weak weather disturbances will keep some light snow sticking around.

By the end of next week, models are showing another strong high pressure ridge building. This will bring another extended period of dry and mild weather.

However, if inversions develop, fog and cooler air will be trapped in the valleys.

