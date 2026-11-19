MISSOULA — A low pressure passing to the south of us will bring moisture moving from south to north to the region today.

Light snow will be possible this morning then maybe mixing with a little rain this afternoon. Precipitation today will be most likely across northwest Montana. Highs on your Thursday top out in the mid to upper 30s.

A cold front will drop south out of Canada afternoon tomorrow bringing more widespread snow Friday night into Saturday morning. Best chance of snow looks to be north of I-90 and along the divide, not much snow is expected, however, some light accumulation is possible.

Temperatures will be cooler behind this front for the weekend with highs in the low 30s. Light snow will also remain in the forecast for both Saturday and Sunday, once again, not much accumulation is expected.