Weather Forecast: Light snow through the weekend

Posted at 3:06 PM, Dec 09, 2022
MISSOULA - For the rest of the day Friday and into Saturday, we can't say it will be completely free of snow as several weak disturbances bring brief rounds of light snow or flurries.

But, we can say that very little to no snow accumulation is expected through Saturday for western Montana.

Sunday, a strong low pressure system moves south of us through Nevada, Utah and Colorado.

Snow will be most likely Sunday afternoon into Monday morning primarily for locations along and south of I-90.

Right now, snow amounts remain light with snowfall around 1" to 3" possible.

The exact track of this system will determine how much snow moves in and how far north the snow can travel.

Stay tuned for updates on this through the weekend.

Next week and beyond, models are pointing towards a cold but dry weather pattern.

This setup drops highs into the 20s next week, then teens by next weekend and into the week of Christmas.

