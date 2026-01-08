Weather Forecast: Light snow Thursday and Friday

MISSOULA — Light snow in the forecast Thursday. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for areas along the Montana/Idaho border in northwest Montana through 11 am.

Light snow continues overnight tonight into Friday with only light accumulations in the valleys. Mountain passes will continue to see snow covered and slippery roads at times.

High pressure begins to build this weekend and continues into next week. This will bring mild and dry weather to the northern Rockies, however, as we are well aware, if inversions set up valleys will stay much cooler with fog while mountains see sunshine and warm weather.