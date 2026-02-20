Weather Forecast: Light snow today, warming for the weekend

MISSOULA — Snow showers return Friday with only minor impacts expected. However, some snow covered roads will be possible around the region to start your day. Highs will be in the 20s to low 30s.

Taking a quick look at the weekend, a weak ridge of high pressure looks to build, leading to dry weather with highs in the 30s Saturday, then 30s to mid 40s Sunday.

Mild and wet weather will set up to start next week. Right now, models have temperatures in the 40s with even a few low 50s with rain showers on Monday.

Highs remain in the 40s with valley rain and snow along with mountain snow on Tuesday.